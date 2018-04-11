Officers arrest 19-year-old linked to 7-Eleven robbery

GAMBRILLS, Md. (WMAR) - Officers arrested 19-year-old Nicholas Edward Bukoski for a 7-Eleven robbery in Gambrills.

According to officials, Bukoski entered the 7-Eleven and displayed a knife demanding money from the clerk. The person complied and Bukoski fled the area toward Route 3.

After an investigation on the incident, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant at his residence and took him into custody.

Bukoski has been charged with armed robbery and related offenses.