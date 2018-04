LINTHICUM, Md. (WMAR) - A Maryland man was arrested after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on by a Transportation Security Administration officer. A 9mm handgun and three bullets were found in the bag of the Queen Anne's County resident as it entered TSA x-ray machines at a BWI security checkpoint on Saturday.

The man was prevented from boarding his plane. He told TSA agents he forgot the gun was with him. The seizure was the sixth gun caught at the airport so far in 2018.