LINTHICUM, Md. (WMAR) - Police are looking for a man after they say he robbed a Subway by threatening an employee with a knife.

The Subway employee that works at the restaurant in the 500 block of Camp Meade Road South says the man walked in, showed his knife, and then demanded money. The employee complied and the man ran away toward Aviation Boulevard.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.