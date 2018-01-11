Man stabbed outside of Sheraton Hotel in Linthicum

LINTHICUM, Md. (WMAR) - Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a stabbing outside of a Sheraton Hotel in Linthicum Wednesday night.

A man told police he was stabbed by a man driving him from Baltimore to the Sheraton Hotel in Linthicum. The man said he ordered an Uber, but when the driver came to pick him up there were two other people in the car. Police are investigating to see if the man was actually picked up by an Uber.

The man later said the driver and him were fighting about payment, and when he went to get out of the car he was assaulted by the driver and another woman that was in the car.

During the assault, police say the man was stabbed in the back with an unknown object and robbed of his cell phone. He was able to run away and call the police for help.

The man was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.