Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Ryan Gregory Hollebon, a Crofton man, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for murdering his girlfriend.

Hollebon's girlfriend, Jhalandia Butler, was killed on March 5. Police say that Butler and Hollebon were fighting when he pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed Butler 53 times before running away.

"The tragic murder of Ms. Butler is one of the most disturbing instances of domestic violence to be witnessed by our county," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams. "Mr. Hollebon escalated a domestic dispute to a degree of violence that no mitigating factor could ever justify."

Hollebon was found the next day and was arrested.

RELATED: Police arrest Crofton man wanted for killing girlfriend