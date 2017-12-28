Man selling clothes on Glen Burnie street robbed, stabbed

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - A man selling clothes on the street was robbed and stabbed Wednesday night.

The man said he was selling clothes in the area of Elvaton Road and Hidenbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. when three men came up to him and took the clothes and property he was trying to sell.

One of the men stabbed the victim in the back and left arm with an unknown object.

The three suspects ran away and the victim drove himself to Baltimore Washington Medical Center for his non-life threatening injuries.