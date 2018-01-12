Man robbed by group of teens while walking in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. - A man was robbed by a group of teens while he walking in Laurel Thursday night.

Anne Arundel County police say the eight teens approached the man in the 200 block of Red Clay Road around 9:22 p.m., surrounded him, and hit him with a baseball bat. After the man had fallen to the ground, several of them kicked him and took his property.

The man was taken to Laurel Regional Hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers searched the area with help from a K9 unit but did not find any of the suspects.