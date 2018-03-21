Man caught breaking into unlocked cars arrested

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - A man caught breaking into unlocked cars and stealing from them was arrested Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Sprite Way around 1 in the morning after reports of two men tampering with cars. When they got to the Glen Burnie neighborhood a witness said they saw two men breaking into cars.

While canvassing the area, officers arrested a man that matched the description given by the witness. The witness positively identified Rashard Devon McKinney and he was arrested.

Police found a wallet and a large amount of loose change on McKinney. They are still looking for the second suspect.