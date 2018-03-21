Man caught breaking into unlocked cars arrested

WMAR Staff
11:28 AM, Mar 21, 2018

Rashard Devon McKinney (Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - A man caught breaking into unlocked cars and stealing from them was arrested Wednesday morning. 

Officers were called to the 600 block of Sprite Way around 1 in the morning after reports of two men tampering with cars. When they got to the Glen Burnie neighborhood a witness said they saw two men breaking into cars. 

While canvassing the area, officers arrested a man that matched the description given by the witness. The witness positively identified Rashard Devon McKinney and he was arrested. 

Police found a wallet and a large amount of loose change on McKinney. They are still looking for the second suspect. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top