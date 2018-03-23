Man arrested and charged in Anne Arundel County for armed robbery

GAMBRILLS, Md. (WMAR) - Police located, arrested and charged the suspect who robbed a woman while she was giving him a ride on Waugh Chapel Road.

On Thursday, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 1000 block of Springhill Way in Gambrills. The adult female victim stated that the suspect approached her and asked for a ride. She agreed to give him one and drove the suspect to an area of Waugh Chapel Road. While on Waugh Chapel Road, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the woman’s cell phone and wallet. After the woman complied, the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect outside his home, which was located on Montery Avenue. The suspect, later identified as 19 year old Clayton Murphy, was taken into custody and positively identified by the victim. Although police were unable to locate the victim’s cell phone, money was located on a nearby wooded trail and a BB gun was recovered from Murphy’s home.

Murphy was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, false imprisonment, 1st degree assault and use of a handgun in commission of a felony.