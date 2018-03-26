Man arrested and charged for rape in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Lamont Fowlkes, 42, of Glen Burnie, has been arrested and charged for raping a female victim.

On Saturday, at around 5:20 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of President Street for a report of a domestic violence incident. When they arrived, an adult female victim reported that Fowlkes assaulted and raped her inside a car that was parked in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

The woman managed to escape the car and report the assault to police. Fowlkes, however, fled the area before officers arrived. The woman suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Fowlkes, which is what lead to his arrest.

Fowlkes was charged with two counts of second degree rape, sexual offense in the fourth degree, two counts of second degree assault and false imprisonment. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.