Lovers quarrel ends with teen shot on Christmas Day

ODENTON, Md. (WMAR) -

Police say a fight between three teenagers resulted in one being shot and another stabbed on Christmas Day.

Anne Arundel County officers responded to the 300 block of Eagle Landing Court just before 5:00 Monday afternoon after reports of a shooting. When they got to the scene they found 17-year-old Rhyen Gaulden with a gunshot wound to the leg.

After an investigation, they found out the Gaulden had gotten into a fight with her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend. During the fight, she stabbed the new girlfriend in the back. The ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old John Lopez, then took out a handgun and shot Gaulden in the leg.

The new girlfriend and Lopez ran away and later went to Laurel Regional Hospital to get treatment for the stab wound in the girlfriend's back. Lopez was arrested at the hospital and was charged with attempted murder, 1st and 2nd-degree assault, and firearm-related charges.

Gaulden was taken to Shock Trauma and was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries to her leg. She was charged as an adult with attempted murder, 1st and 2nd-degree assault, and other related charges.