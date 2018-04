Anne Arundel ( WMAR) -

A Maryland man has been arrested after he tried to board a plane with a loaded handgun. According to TSA officials, the man’s carryon bag was in the X-ray machine at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) when an officer spotted the 9mm hand gun.

The gun was loaded with three bullets.

When questioned, the Queen Anne's county resident said he forgot he had the loaded gun with him.

Saturday’s arrest is the sixth gun caught at BWI so far this year.