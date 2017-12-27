Knife-wielding robbers arrested, police still looking for one suspect

LOTHIAN, Md. (WMAR) - Anne Arundel County Police have arrested three of four wanted knife-wielding robbers.

Police say on Demeber 10, the four suspects committed two robberies at businesses in Lothian. The first incident happened around 8:50 p.m. at a Dunkin Donuts on Southern Maryland Boulevard.

Employees at the coffee shop said four people walked into the store with knives and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspects ran away. All four suspects were described as men in their teens or early 20's.

The second incident happened at 12:37 a.m. at the Dash Inn on Mount Zion Marlboro Road. Employees said three men walked into the store with knives and demanded money and cigarettes. The employees said they complied and the men ran away.

Officials were able to identify three of the four suspects during their investigation and arrested Daniel Shane McDonald as well as a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Anyone that has information on the fourth suspect is asked to call the Robbery Unit 410-222-4720 or tip line 410-222-4700.