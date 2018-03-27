Kennel owners charged with 40 counts of animal cruelty

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - Two kennel owners are facing dozens of charges after several dogs were found neglected in their care, and one of them had to be put down.

On March 20, Anne Arundel County Police say they got a complaint about Olympian Kennels, a company that was supposed to be training and caring for dogs. Some of the dog owners were concerned after they could not reach the kennel's owners, Rebecca Wolfe or Cameron Whitaker-Nelson.

In addition to not being able to reach the owners, there were concerns raised after Wolfe posted a message on social media saying Animal Control had taken all of the animals in her care and custody, but Animal Control had not done that.

After an investigation, police found six dogs in the basement of Wolfe and Whitaker-Nelson's home on Shade Drive in Glen Burnie. Two of the dogs were severely emancipated.

The basement where the dogs were kept smelled of ammonia and fecal matter. One of the two emancipated dogs was having trouble breathing and had to be put down shortly after going to the animal hospital.

The five other dogs were returned to their owners following a checkup from a veterinarian.

Wolfe and Whitaker-Nelson have each been charged with 40 counts of animal cruelty. Officials also discovered that Wolfe had been promoting herself as 'Olympian Kennels' online even though she nor Whitaker-Nelson had a license to operate the kennel.

This is also not the first time there have been complaints against the two kennel owners. There have been two prior complaints made in May of 2017 and January of 2018.

The investigation is still ongoing and can result in additional charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control Officer Wolfe at 410-222-3929 (no relation to suspect Rebecca Wolfe).