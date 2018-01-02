Heroin dealer charged after man dies from overdose

PASADENA, Md. (WMAR) - Months after a 28-year-old died from a heroin overdose, police have arrested the man they believe sold the drugs.

On October 8, 2017, officers responded to the 200 block of Meadow Road and found Jason Weddle dead.

Police began investigating Weddle's death and identified Jacob Caldwell as the suspect that sold the deadly heroin overdose.

Officers sent charges on December 4 to the Anne Arundel Court Commissioner. On December 29 Caldwell was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of heroin, and possession of heroin.