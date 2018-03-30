Man wanted after assaulting ex-girlfriend, cutting current boyfriend

HANOVER, Md. (WMAR) - Police are looking for a man after they say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and cut her current boyfriend with a knife.

The woman said she was leaving her apartment in the 3700 block of Windstream Circle when she was confronted by Bryan Angelo Wright, her ex-boyfriend. Wright forced her back into her apartment and assaulted her.

The woman's current boyfriend was in the apartment during the assault and a fight broke out when he tried to intervene. During the fight, Wright took out a knife and cut the current boyfriend multiple times in the upper body before running away.

The woman had no injuries and the boyfriend was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

Several officers responded to the area but were unable to find Wright so an arrest warrant has been issued. Wright is wanted for home invasion, first and second degree attempted murder, as well as assault and deadly weapon charges.