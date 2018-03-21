Evidence points to wife killing husband in February murder suicide

ODENTON, Md (WMAR) - New evidence has revealed a wife shot and killed her husband before turning the weapon on herself in a February murder suicide.

Anne Arundel County Police announced the findings Tuesday.

On February 25, shortly after 7 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Brigadier Boulevard in Odenton for two people shot. A resident of the home called 911, after finding the victims.

Upon arrival, police located 50-year-old Charles James Edward Jackson and his wife Veronique Crystal Jackson, 47, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS responded, and pronounced both deceased on scene.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Anne Arundel County Police homicide detectives at 410-222-4731.