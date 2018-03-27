Detectives catch suspects involved in Annapolis shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Officers have identified and arrested the suspects that were involved in the shooting that happened on Greenbriar Lane near Skippers Lane last weekend.

Detectives believe more than one suspect was involved in this incident. Shortly after the shooting, detectives located the suspects’ vehicle parked and unoccupied. They issued a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 800 block of Brooke Court, which is where they found three handguns.

An occupant of the home, Qwmain Martin, 18, was charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Besides violating the law against possessing a gun at his age, he also precluded from possession due to prior charges. Martin is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Detectives also identified Isiah Naylor, 21, of Annapolis as another suspect in the shooting. An arrest warrant for attempted second degree murder was issued on Saturday and he was arrested on Monday in Severn.

This is an active investigation, so if you have any information about this shooting, please call detectives at (410) 260-3439 or provide an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-7Lockup.