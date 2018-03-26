Chesapeake BMX vandalized with male genitalia graffiti

SEVERN, Md. -

Chesapeake BMX in Severn was vandalized with graffiti depicting male genitalia on the front and side of their building over the weekend.

Anne Arundel County Police confirm that officers were called to the company on Donaldson Ave on Saturday to investigate the spray painted images on a garage.

Though police are not releasing surveillance footage at this time, they say the evidence shows the crime occurred between 11:30 and 11:55 p.m. on Friday and the suspects appear to be juveniles.

Police continue to investigate.