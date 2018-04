Maryland State Police have identified a body found in a wooded area on March 18, 2018. Kenneth Wayne Cowger was found dead near the Patuxent river which borders Anne Arundel and Prince George's county.

As Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this case, they have not yet been able to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information about Kenneth Wayne Cowger is asked to contact the Maryland State Police department at 410-761-5130 or msp.glenburnie@maryland.gov