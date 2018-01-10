Blowtorch bandits target ATM machine

MILLERSVILLE, Md. - The target---a Bank of America ATM machine just off Veterans Highway in Millersville.



The plan---to use the cover of darkness at 4:30 in the morning to crack the machine like a safe making off with the cash.



The problem---creating a high-intensity light that couldn't be missed by passersby who immediately notified police.

"Upon arrival, they discovered that the individuals were attempting to break into an ATM machine, and it's a little unusual in this case---they were using a blowtorch to do this,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “So we haven't seen that behavior yet. So this is a new activity here."

A new activity that soon found the criminals turning to an old means as they tried to cut their way to the money.



They had even stolen a silver Audi from a nearby neighborhood that became their getaway car when officers arrived on the scene prompting the burglars to leave their red Ford F250 and tools behind as they fled the scene.



But a heist that had gone from bad to worse was about to reach another level.

"During the pursuit, one of the vehicles involved collided with one of our officer's vehicles,” said Limansky, “Minor damage occurred. No injuries, but the vehicle was able to elude officers who were pursuing them down Route 100 after the incident."



So in their bid for big dollars, the blowtorch bandits left with no loot losing their truck, their tools and foreseeably their freedom with no payoff.



