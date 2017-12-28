Arrest made after Mr. Smoke robbery, one armed man still missing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Police are looking for an armed man that robbed a smoke shop in Annapolis.

The robbery happened at Mr. Smoke located at 2020 West Street around 10:00 Wednesday night.

An employee at the business said two armed men walked into the store and demanded money as well as two vapes. The men ran through the back door of the store and drove away.

Shortly after, police found a car that was occupied by men matching the descriptions given of the suspects. They attempted to do a traffic stop, but the men ran away. After a brief chase, police were able to arrest Abdullah Khalil Ismaeel Michelle.

The other man is still missing.