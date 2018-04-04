Anne Arundel County man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography

ARNOLD, Md. (WMAR) - On Wednesday, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested and charged an Anne Arundel County man after they developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Edward William Weekley, 25, is being charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

In November 2017, an investigator from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was conducting an online investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography when the said investigator downloaded child pornography via the Internet. After a little more investigating, the they were led to Weekley’s residence.

On Wednesday morning, the Maryland State Police acquired a search warrant for Weekley’s residence and, after a preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices, found child pornography files.

At around 8 a.m., Weekley was arrested at his residence without incident and is now awaiting an appearance before a court commissioner.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates with the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.