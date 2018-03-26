Annapolis police search from home invasion suspect

Annapolis ( WMAR) -

Annapolis police are searching for a 23-year-old man accused of Home invasion. Police say Guillermo Santiago has a previous arrest for first degree assault and should be considered dangerous.

On March 23rd around 6:30 in the evening, a woman answered a knock at her door. She was then assaulted by two masked men, one of which has been identified as Santiago. Police say the two suspects demanded money and jewelry before fleeing from the home in the 200 block of Center Street.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Guillermo “Memo” Santiago please call detectives at 410-260-3439 or provide an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.