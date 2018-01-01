Adult, teen both shot at Severn New Year's Eve party

SEVERN, Md. -

Anne Arundel County Police say officers were called to a large party at 7814 Bastille Rd just after midnight on Monday for a shooting. A man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back was rushed to Shock Trauma where he was treated; he is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers then learned of a 17-year-old male teen who left the party before officers arrived and was driven to St. Agnes Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm where he received treatment.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive; anyone with information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.