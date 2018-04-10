A federal agent turns himself in after assaulting a citizen

SEVERN, Md. (WMAR) - A federal agent turns himself in to police after welding a gun at a citizen after a tailgating incident.

On March 26, at around 11 p.m., officers arrived to Severn Hills Way and Severn Hills Lane in Severn, Md. for a “road rage” incident. The adult male victim said that while driving in the area of Harmans Road near Dorsey Road he pulled over to allow a tailgating vehicle to pass him. The driver of the tailgating vehicle stopped, exited his vehicle and proceeded to confront him. The victim drove from the area but was followed by the same suspect until stopping in the area of Severn Hills Lane. After stopping, the suspect exited his vehicle again and confronted the victim with a gun while identifying himself as a federal agent. A verbal altercation occurred and the victim was able to leave without injury.

An investigation began and during this investigation, detectives found out that the suspect, William Virgil Dent, 57, was, in fact, a federal agent who worked for the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations. Detectives obtained a warrant for Dent and notified his supervisors. Upon being notified of this warrant, Dent reported to the Western District police station where he surrendered himself without incident.

Dent is being charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, stalking and firearm use in the commission of a violent crime.