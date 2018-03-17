18-year-old wounded in Annapolis shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WMAR) - An 18-year-old is hospitalized after being shot.

On Saturday, around 11:23 a.m. Annapolis Police responded to the 1100 block of Medgar Evers Street for reported shots fired.

While en route, officers learned of a shooting victim on President Street.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.