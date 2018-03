ANNAPOLIS, Md. -

An 18-year-old man was shot in Annapolis Saturday morning; he was rushed to an area hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Annapolis police say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of President St.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439; anonymous tips to their tip line at 410-280-CLUE or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.