12-year-old among teens arrested for assault, theft in Odenton
WMAR Staff
10:55 AM, Jan 16, 2018
ODENTON, Md. (WMAR) - Three teenagers were arrested on Monday after police say they assaulted and robbed a man while using a BB gun.
Anne Arundel County Police they were called to the 2200 block of Canteen Circle after reports of armed suspects in the area. A man who lived in the area said he saw three teenagers stealing something from his backyard.
The man then ran after the teens, but one of them stopped and pointed a black handgun at the man. Officers got to the scene and arrested the teens.
Police say the teenagers were 12, 13, and 15-years old. The gun that was used to threaten the man was not a handgun, but actually a CO2 BB gun.