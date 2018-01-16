12-year-old among teens arrested for assault, theft in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. (WMAR) - Three teenagers were arrested on Monday after police say they assaulted and robbed a man while using a BB gun.

Anne Arundel County Police they were called to the 2200 block of Canteen Circle after reports of armed suspects in the area. A man who lived in the area said he saw three teenagers stealing something from his backyard.

The man then ran after the teens, but one of them stopped and pointed a black handgun at the man. Officers got to the scene and arrested the teens.

Police say the teenagers were 12, 13, and 15-years old. The gun that was used to threaten the man was not a handgun, but actually a CO2 BB gun.