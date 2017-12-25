18-year-old shot, killed in Silver Spring on Christmas Eve

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WMAR) - Detectives with the Montgomery County Police are investigating a homicide of an 18-year-old man on Christmas Eve.

Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they got to the scene they found a man dead with gunshot wounds outside of 1010 Quebec Terrace.

Police conducted a search but were unable to track the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this death is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240.773.5070. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).