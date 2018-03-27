Have your questions about child health answered live

WMAR Staff
2:50 PM, Mar 27, 2018
Child life specialist Jennifer Seiler.   

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Unexpected trips to the emergency room or hospital can make many adults nervous, but imagine the questions and fear a child must feel in the same situation.

GBMC has a team of child life specialists to support our young patients and they will be answering your questions LIVE. Join ABC2 News on Facebook live with GBMC Child Life Specialist, Jennifer Seiler on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

We will discuss how to prepare your child for a hospital visit and you can send a question in advance at by clicking here.

