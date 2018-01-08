46 states reporting widespread flu outbreaks

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 3:59AM EST expiring January 8 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
So if you haven't gotten the flu shot yet, this map should give you a good reason:
The number of jurisdictions experiencing high activity went from 21 states to 26 states and New York City and the number of states reporting widespread activity went from 36 to 46. Influenza-like illness (ILI) went from 4.9% to 5.8%, according to the CDC.
According to the CDC's definition, influenza (also known as the flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The flu is different from a cold. The flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:
Fever* or feeling feverish/chills
Cough
Sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Muscle or body aches
Headaches
Fatigue (tiredness)
Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults. * It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.
Widespread influenza activity was reported by 23 states:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Regional influenza activity was reported by Puerto Rico and 23 states:
Hawaii
Maine
New Hampshire
New Jersey
Local influenza activity was reported by the District of Columbia and four states:
District of Columbia
Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands did not report.