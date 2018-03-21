Commercial vehicles banned from most interstates due to Nor'easter

(WMAR) - As a response to more winter weather coming to the Northeast, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has set some bans for commercial trucks traveling on interstates.

Starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles and pickup trucks, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles were banned on the following roads:

Interstate 676 (entire length)

Interstate 476 between the Turnpike and Interstate 95.

Interstate 76 across the state, which includes the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline.

Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension.

Interstate 176 (entire length)

Interstate 95 (entire length)

Interstate 78 (entire length)

Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81.

Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80.

Interstate 99 (entire length)

Interstate 79 from the Turnpike to Interstate 80.

Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Turnpike.

Interstate 83 (entire length)

Interstate 84 (entire length)

Interstate 380 (entire length)

PennDOT officials say the restrictions will remain in place as long as the conditions are bad. Speed restrictions will also be considered on these roads as the winter weather continues.

When traveling in winter weather, officials say you should make sure your gas tank is full and you have an emergency kit packed. The kit should include non-perishable food, water, a blanket, a small shovel, and warm clothes.