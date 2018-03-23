Time to start planning for summer camp

(WMAR) - When the sledding is over and the snow melts away, it'll be time to shift your sights to summer camp.

"Summer camp you have to get started early if you want to have access to the greatest number of choices."

Mia Redrick, the Mom Strategist says there are more options for camp than you know. Parents often book sports or day camps, but there are some more unique opportunities out there.

"In essence, it's a Shark Tank for kids. It's for high school students. It's completely free. There's an application process. Meals are provided and top professors come from local universities.

Redrick says Y.E.S, the Youth Entrepreneurship Startup camp is a great opportunity for kids that could teach them skills that go way beyond the summer.

"There are also entrepreneurs who come, that teach for two weeks, and coach the kids on branding, pitching, public speaking, writing your own personal business statement. When I say it's fantastic, it's fantastic."

And what's even more fantastic, it's free! Another option, camps that help your kids tap into their creativity or artistic side.

"Center Stage has a fantastic theatre camp. It runs for two weeks and there are scholarships available and its supports kids in building their public speaking skills, theatre practice as well as acting and dancing."

Redrick adds Arena Players is also a great camp for kids. It's home to the longest-running continuously operating African American community theatre in the U.S.

If your teenager is looking for something to do this summer other than hanging out or spend time on their electronic devices, Redrick has a suggestion for them too. It's called Youthworks.

"It's a great opportunity for a student to get a paid job in a non-profit, profit or government sector for five weeks. Get a little experience, get out of the house and do something different."