The Classic Catering People share their favorite dish to serve at Easter or Passover

Looking for a dish to make for your family on Easter or Passover? The chefs at Classic Catering People got ya covered!

Here is the recipe for their braised short ribs and mushroom risotto.

"Braised Short Ribs and Mushroom Risotto"

By: The Classic Catering People

Ingredients

For the short ribs:

3-3 1/2 lbs beef short ribs

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups red wine

4 cups beef stock

3 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled

1 bay leaf

4 ounces celery, chopped

4 ounces carrots, chopped

4 ounces onion, chopped

For the risotto:

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup water

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, peeled and chopped

8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, sliced

1 1/2 cups arborio rice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup dry white wine

Salt and pepper, to taste

Freshly chopped parsley for garnish, optional

Instructions

Prepare the short ribs:

Season the short ribs generously with salt and pepper.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add enough short ribs to fill the pan and brown each side about 2 minutes or until golden and caramelized. Place short ribs in a skillet pan.

Degrease the skillet and add the wine, pour over short ribs.

Add the beef stock, garlic, vegetables and bay leaf to the skillet pan. Cover in foil and cook at 320 degrees for about 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Prepare the risotto:

Place the chicken stock and water in a medium sauce pan and heat over medium heat until simmering.

Heat the olive oil in a separate medium saucepan or saute pan over medium heat. Add the shallot and mushrooms, and cook until the mushrooms have softened and the liquid has evaporated, about 3-4 minutes. Add the arborio rice and toast in the pan, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Add the garlic and sauté.

Add the white wine to the pan and bring to a boil. Add 1 cup of the warm stock mixture. Stir the risotto occasionally, and repeat adding another cup of the stock mixture when the liquid has almost been absorbed. When all of the stock has been added and the risotto is tender, remove from heat and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve the short ribs over the risotto and enjoy!