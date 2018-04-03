The Baltimore Farmers' Market and other local markets opening for the season

This market is located under the JFX near Saratoga Street. It goes from 7 a.m. until noon every Sunday from April 8 to December 23. There are a number of new vendors this year and "First Sundays" will continue.
The pop-up market place is a great place to go try out local food trucks on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be live music on Wednesdays and you can play games with your friends like ladder ball and can jam.
This farmers' market is held at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster. The weekly, Saturday market schedule starts in June. They do have a couple of other events happening at the center prior to that. Head to the website for details.
Looking on the website, there are several farmers' markets around the county and they all start on different dates. The one in Aberdeen starts on May 4, the one in Bel Air begins on April 8, the Edgewood farmers' market starts on May 18 and the one in Havre de Grace starts on May 6.
We are working to confirm when Howard and Anne Arundel counties are opening their farmers' markets.