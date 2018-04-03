The Baltimore Farmers' Market and other local markets opening for the season

I am OVER this delayed winter. It is April for crying out loud, I should not be seeing snowflakes on the ABC2 seven-day weather forecast.

Bring me sunshine, rooftop bars and pools. And bring me the farmers' markets!

Rain or shine, several markets are opening within the next month. Here are the dates to mark on your calendar.

We love you and hope you love us. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @TasteBudsWMAR to show some virtual love.

Baltimore Farmers' Market and Bazaar - April 8

This market is located under the JFX near Saratoga Street. It goes from 7 a.m. until noon every Sunday from April 8 to December 23. There are a number of new vendors this year and "First Sundays" will continue.

Harbor Market at McKeldin Square (Baltimore) - May 4

The pop-up market place is a great place to go try out local food trucks on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be live music on Wednesdays and you can play games with your friends like ladder ball and can jam.

Baltimore County Farmers' Market - June 6

About a dozen farmers and producers will be setting up every Wednesday from June 6 through October 31, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Main Gate.

Carroll County Farmers' Market - June 16

This farmers' market is held at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster. The weekly, Saturday market schedule starts in June. They do have a couple of other events happening at the center prior to that. Head to the website for details.

Harford County Farmers' Markets - Dates Vary

Looking on the website, there are several farmers' markets around the county and they all start on different dates. The one in Aberdeen starts on May 4, the one in Bel Air begins on April 8, the Edgewood farmers' market starts on May 18 and the one in Havre de Grace starts on May 6.

We are working to confirm when Howard and Anne Arundel counties are opening their farmers' markets.