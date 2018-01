The Maryland Wineries Association will host the 6th Annual Winter Wine event on Friday, January 26 from 6:00-9:30 pm at the B&O Railroad Museum.

All featured wines are from local Maryland wineries and are award winners of special editions. Novice drinkers are welcome - come and talk to the local growers and find something new and delicious!

The event will feature at least 15 Maryland wineries.

Learn more here.