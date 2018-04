Wilde Thyme food truck has been rolling since July, and in that short time they've become one of the most popular food trucks in the area.

With a focus on locally sourced and seasonal foods, their menu changes with the weather, and coming up for spring you can find their lamb pita and spring bowl along with favorites like battered and fried apple rings.

Wilde Thyme is participating in Baltimore Food Truck Week, April 6-15!

