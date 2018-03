University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center is a leader in providing screenings for the detection and prevention of colon cancer.

Colon cancer effects 1 in 20 people, generally after age 50 and can be present without symptoms. The best screening for colon cancer is a colonoscopy. Colonoscopies can help detect cancer causing polyps.

Removal of polyps before they become cancerous is one of the best preventative measures for colon cancer.

Learn more about colon cancer here.

Learn more about the University of Maryland St. Joseph's Medical Center here.