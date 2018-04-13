The Smoking Swine believes in BBQ the right way - smoked with care and patience. They offer several BBQ styles, from tangy Eastern Carolina to traditional smokey/sweet Kansas City.

The Smoking Swine also has a variety of amazing side dishes, including the 'Slap Yo Mama' mac and cheese - which they can sell up to 40 pounds a day of!

The Smoking Swine might be hard to track down, but it's worth it when you do. Start your hunt here.

The Smoking Swine is a participant in Baltimore Food Truck Week. Learn more here.