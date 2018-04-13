The Smoking Swine

11:31 AM, Apr 13, 2018

Craving BBQ? Find The Smoking Swine Food Truck!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Smoking Swine believes in BBQ the right way - smoked with care and patience. They offer several BBQ styles, from tangy Eastern Carolina to traditional smokey/sweet Kansas City. 

The Smoking Swine also has a variety of amazing side dishes, including the 'Slap Yo Mama' mac and cheese - which they can sell up to 40 pounds a day of! 

The Smoking Swine might be hard to track down, but it's worth it when you do. Start your hunt here. 

The Smoking Swine is a participant in Baltimore Food Truck Week. Learn more here

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top