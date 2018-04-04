The School of the Cathedral of Mary our Queen is a co-ed Catholic school for grades K-8 that provides a quality faith based education and a tight knit community.

Students at Cathedral have the opportunity to grow in spiritual strength while receiving a 21st century education that will serve them in high school and beyond. The school also offers service opportunities, from neighborhood clean ups to a yearly mission trip focused on helping others.

If you'd like to find out more about Cathedral, you can attend their open house on Tuesday, April 10, or click here for more information.