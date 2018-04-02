Cloudy
Home heating tips with S.M. Mechanical.
S.M. Mechanical shares their best home winterizing tips with Midday Maryland.
It's always a good idea to turn on your heating system before the weather turns cold. Don't wait until you need it only to find out there's a problem.
If your system isn't running the way it should, check that the filter has been changed recently and that the exhaust pipe is clear from any blockage before calling a repair company.
Lastly, if your bills are high, check your insulation in the attic and around windows and doors.
