S.M. Mechanical shares their best home winterizing tips with Midday Maryland.

It's always a good idea to turn on your heating system before the weather turns cold. Don't wait until you need it only to find out there's a problem.

If your system isn't running the way it should, check that the filter has been changed recently and that the exhaust pipe is clear from any blockage before calling a repair company.

Lastly, if your bills are high, check your insulation in the attic and around windows and doors.

Keep your system running efficiently with S.M. Mechanical. Find more here.