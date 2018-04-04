You can get your teeth up to six shades whiter in just seven days without the mess or time constraints of traditional whitening strips.

Power Swabs is a revolutionary whitening system that is pleasant tasting, safe to swallow, fast, and virtually mess free. Power Swabs are great for those with sensitive teeth too- the enamel moisturizing formula means almost no ache.

Results last for six months and application takes less than five minutes! Learn more and get 40% off with free shipping here.