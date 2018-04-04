Power Swabs

High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 1:56PM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, York
High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 3:37AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, York
Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 3:25PM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, York
