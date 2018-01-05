Polar Bear Plunge Tips with GBMC

Are you participating in the Polar Bear Plunge on January 27? Dr. Jeffrey Sternlicht of GBMC has some tips to physically and mentally prepare.

1) Plungers should be in good general health. Talk to your doctor if you have a preexisting condition ly hypertension or heart disease.

2) Do not drink alcohol before plunging.

3) Go in slowly to allow your body to adapt.

The human body can acclimate to cold water, and Dr. Sternlicht recommends a training regimen of sorts leading up to the plunge. Try a cold shower or bath for a few minutes every day and gradually increase the time.

Once you've plunged, dry off immediately and get dressed in warm layers as soon as possible.

Happy plunging!