From small dinner parties to large weddings, Pepe's Catering can take care of you next event.

With unique menu items like their jumbo lump crab cakes, mixed berry salads, and delectable cakes and desserts, Pepe's Catering is sure to please your guests. Each menu is fully customizable for allergies or dietary restrictions.

Pepe's Catering can also provide servers for large events and can accommodate last minute events.

