Pepe's Catering

11:56 AM, Jan 8, 2018

Pepe's can accommodate any size event with professional service and delicious food choices!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

From small dinner parties to large weddings, Pepe's Catering can take care of you next event. 

With unique menu items like their jumbo lump crab cakes, mixed berry salads, and delectable cakes and desserts, Pepe's Catering is sure to please your guests. Each menu is fully customizable for allergies or dietary restrictions. 

Pepe's Catering can also provide servers for large events and can accommodate last minute events.

Contact Pepe's Catering here. 

