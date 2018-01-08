Orangetheory Fitness

12:09 PM, Jan 8, 2018

Orangetheory Fitness is a unique alternative to your tired gym routine.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Orangeteory Fitness is a fun, unique way to get in shape for the new year. 

During a session, activity is tracked through a heart rate monitor and you can see your results in real time. Race yourself, race a friend, or just keep track of your progress with the game like "big board". 

Real time monitoring also allows the trainer to give individualized instruction in a group setting. 

Try Orangetheory today! Click here to find a location near you. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top