Susanne Seymoure was only 12 when she suffered a near fatal skiing accident and was beyond help for 45 minutes, the longest child near death experience on record.

While Susanne did not share her story growing up at her mothers request, her experience shaped her life. She eventually became a nurse with the aim of helping people. She is also a wife and mother.

Upon her own mother's passing a few years ago, Susanne felt called to share her story, and wrote My Secrets from Heaven: A Child's Trip to Heaven and Back. She calls the book "a thank you letter to God."

Susanne's book is available here.