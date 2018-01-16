Mikey's Miracle Foundation

Mikey's Miracle Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to supportingpatients and caregivers affected by cancer.

After suffering the loss of her mother from cancer, Jade Nicole Neverdon Merritt channeled her pain into something good. 

Mikey's Miracle Foundation provides support to patients and caregivers dealing with cancer. From cleaning services to transportation, Mikey's Miracle Foundation wants to make life a little easier during a tough time. 

