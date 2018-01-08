Mid Atlantic Farm Credit is at the forefront of helping those interested in agriculture and ag tech. This year, they hosted AgPitch, a competition in which ag and ag tech entrepreneurs could pitch their ideas to investors for the chance to win grant money, office space, business service, and other prizes.

Maryland is a leading innovator in these fields, and Mid Atlantic Farm Credit is the expert in rural lending and helping those who lead the industry. Every year, Mid Atlantic Farm Credit awards scholarships to college students in ag and ag tech industries.

Learn more here.