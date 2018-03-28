The MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute is one of the largest transplant centers in the nation, with over 100 liver transplants per year and some of the shortest wait times in the area.

From transplant list to operation, the average wait time for a liver transplant is 14 months. At MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute, the wait time is 8 months. The center also has a 95% one year survival rate.

Patients can choose to have their pre-op evaluations at MedStar Franklin Square, which also cuts down on wait times and offers more convenient options for the patient.

